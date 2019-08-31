Blanding, Ellis, Harold released: ‘Hoos in the NFL Update

Published Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, 6:22 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Tailback Jordan Ellis didn’t make the Cincinnati Bengals roster after an impressive preseason, but fellow 2019 UVA alum Olamide Zaccheaus made the Atlanta Falcons roster as an undrafted free agent.

Other notable cuts among Virginia alums announced Friday and Saturday:

Carolina cut safety Quin Blanding (2018) and wideout Andre Levrone (2018)

Philadelphia cut defensive end Eli Harold (2015)

Detroit cut offensive lineman Luke Bowanko (2014)

Los Angeles Rams placed linebacker Micah Kiser (2018) on injured reserve

San Francisco placed Tim Harris (2019) on injured reserve

Updated UVA alums in the NFL:

Atlanta: WR Olamide Zaccheaus, QB Matt Schaub, QB Kurt Benkert (injured reserve)

Chicago: WR Taquan Mizzell

Cincinnati: DT Andrew Brown

Detroit: OL Oday Aboushi

Kansas City: S Juan Thornhill

Los Angeles Chargers: WR Dontrelle Inman, DE Chris Peace

Los Angeles Rams: LB Micah Kiser (injured reserve)

Minnesota: S Anthony Harris

Philadelphia: S Rodney McLeod

San Francisco 49ers: CB Tim Harris (injured reserve)

Tennessee: WR Darius Jennings, DE Brent Urban

Washington: OL Morgan Moses

Compiled by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.