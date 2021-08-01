Blake Francis to play For Detroit Pistons in NBA Summer League

Former Richmond Spiders guard Blake Francis has signed a contract to play for the Detroit Pistons in the 2021 NBA Summer League.

Francis agreed to join the Pistons on Friday, one day after the 2021 NBA Draft. He announced the agreement on his Twitter account with the message “Grateful for the opportunity and ready to work!”

The 2021 NBA Summer League will be held on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas from August 8-17. The Pistons will open their Summer League schedule on August 8 at 8:30 PM against the Oklahoma City Thunder on ESPN2. All 75 games in the Summer League will be televised on the ESPN Networks or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.

Francis is a two-time All-Atlantic 10 honoree who led the Spiders in scoring in each of the last two seasons. His career scoring average of 17.0 points per game is seventh-highest in school history.