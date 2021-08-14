Blaire Bachman promoted to associate head coach for UVA swim team

Virginia swimming and diving head coach Todd DeSorbo announced this week the promotion of Blaire Bachman to associate head coach.

Bachman joined the UVA program in 2017 and has served as an assistant coach with the responsibilities of handling the women’s recruiting efforts and being the primary coach for the upper middle distance training group. She has been an important part in the rise of the program that won the school’s first NCAA team championship in women’s swimming and diving in 2021 and repeated as ACC Champions this past season.

“Blaire has been an instrumental part of our rise and success the past four years,” DeSorbo said. “I’m thankful she took a leap of faith to join our staff. She believes in the vision and culture we are trying to build here at UVA. Our program would not be where we are today without Blaire.”

Bachman’s efforts on the recruiting trail have helped the Cavaliers bring some of the nation’s elite men’s and women’s swimmers to Grounds. Each of the recruiting classes she has helped to attract to UVA have all been ranked among the top-10 in the nation.

Bachman helped to develop senior Paige Madden into one of the program’s most successful competitors. A 14-time All-American and 13-time ACC Champion, this year Madden won the NCAA Championships in the 200 Free, 500 free, 1650 free, 800 free relay and went on to earn a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 4×200 free relay.

“She directly coached Paige Madden the last four seasons which culminated in three NCAA individual titles, a U.S. Olympic Team berth, and ultimately a silver medal and an American record,” DeSorbo said. “Blaire also played a major role in Alex Walsh’s freshman campaign with an NCAA individual title (200 IM) and Olympic silver medal (200 IM).

“Blaire has directly worked with numerous All-Americans, Olympic trials finalists, and UVA record holders. She’s played a major role in the development of many of our student-athletes, cares immensely for the individuals she coaches, and is just a great person. I’m excited for Blaire to continue her growth as a coach here at UVA and look forward to sharing the pool deck with her through many more successes.”