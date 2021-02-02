Blackwells Hollow Road in Albemarle County closed due to sinkhole

Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) is closed at Route 601 (Mission Home Road) in Albemarle County due to a sinkhole.

VDOT crews are investigating and gathering supplies to make repairs. The road will reopen to traffic by Feb. 12, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

