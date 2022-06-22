Blacksburg man dies from injuries in wrong-way crash on Route 460 in Botetourt County

A wrong-way crash on Route 460 in Botetourt County on Saturday night killed a Blacksburg man, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 10:29 p.m. on Route 460 near Blue Ridge Springs Road. A 2012 Toyota Scion was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Route 460, when the Scion struck a westbound 2012 Chevrolet Malibu.

The wrong-way driver in the Toyota Scion was identified as Mauricio Noe Benitez-Mejia, 27, of Nashville, Tenn. Benitez-Mejia was wearing his seatbelt.

Benitez-Mejia and the passenger, Marcos Gutierrez-Rodriguez, 47, were transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Keley Michael Davis, 30, of Blacksburg. Davis was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

Charges are pending against Benitez-Mejia.