Blackburn Inn and Conference Center wins 2021 Historic Hotels of America Awards of Excellence

The Blackburn Inn and Conference Center in Staunton was honored with Best Small Historic Inn/Hotel by the 2021 Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence.

Awards were presented to recipients before an audience of owners, senior management, industry leaders, and representatives from the finest historic hotels around the world.

The Blackburn is one of more than 300 hotels and resorts throughout the country that is recognized by Historic Hotels of America for preserving and maintaining its historic integrity, architecture, and ambiance.

“We are delighted to honor The Blackburn with this prestigious award,” said Lawrence Horwitz, executive vice president, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. “This hotel was chosen from an exclusive group of nominees in its category. It stands among the finest hotels and hoteliers from across the United States of America and from around the world. The historic hotels nominated for this award and others include small historic inns, boutique hotels, lifestyle hotels, and resorts. They represent small towns to large cities to UNESCO World Heritage destinations. We applaud the dedication and passion of the thousands of individuals working at these iconic and legendary historic hotels that keep the stories alive from the past and make staying or celebrating special occasions at these historic hotels memorable experiences.”

Each year, these Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence honor, encourage, and recognize the most exemplary historic hotels, hoteliers, and leadership practices. The Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence are presented to historic hotels and hoteliers, demonstrating innovative leadership, stewardship, and contribution to furthering the recognition, preservation, and celebration of these preeminent historic hotels and their histories.

“We are honored to be recognized by Historic Hotels of America for our preservation efforts and investment in our community and will continue to serve as stewards of architectural integrity and authenticity,” said Blackburn Inn and Conference Center owner and developer Robin Miller. “We are excited to share this honor with other hotels and resorts around the country and look forward to sharing our rich history with guests in 2022 and beyond.”

