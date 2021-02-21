Black JMU alumni to share their stories during virtual Madison Vision Series event

The next installment of the Madison Vision Series will feature five Black James Madison University alumni who will share their stories of success and triumph.

The virtual event will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, and will feature Charles May (’83), a special agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service; Darian Parker (’01, ’03M), a certified personal trainer who has been in the fitness and wellness industry for 19 years; Melvin Petty (’84), who co-owns, with his wife, the multi-million dollar company ERP Inc.; Angela Reddix (’90), founder, president and CEO of ARDX, which provides award-winning health care management and IT consultation; and Faye Tate (’78), vice president of diversity and inclusion at CoBank, an international company based in Denver.

Brent Lewis, associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at JMU, will facilitate the discussion.

The event is free and open to the public.

The livestream will be available at bit.ly/JMU-FBLive.

The event is presented by the Madison Vision Series: Contemporary Issues in an Engaged Society, which honors James Madison’s conviction that cultivating an informed and educated citizenry is essential to the health of our republican democracy. The series brings scholars, thinkers and leaders of all kinds to campus for lively explorations of issues facing our society.

