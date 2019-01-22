Black History Month programming at the Wayne Theatre

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Wayne Theatre in Downtown Waynesboro is presenting a number of programs during the month of February for Black History Month.

From Grammy-nominated Gospel artists to historical plays, the Wayne has something for everyone during this important month for everyone to celebrate the achievements of African Americans.

Feb. 2-3: The Wayne Theatre presents Nat Turner’s Last Struggle: Finding His Way Home, a play in one act, on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. P.A. Wray gives us a unique imagining of the final destiny of one of this country’s most controversial historical characters – Nat Turner, leader of the bloody slave revolt that occurred in Southampton County, Virginia in 1831. Turner’s journey in this piece, facilitated by a powerful archetype, helps to move the story of the oppressed, who strike a blow for freedom, more into the universal realm. Tickets are $12.

The Wayne Theatre presents a play in one act, on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. P.A. Wray gives us a unique imagining of the final destiny of one of this country’s most controversial historical characters – Nat Turner, leader of the bloody slave revolt that occurred in Southampton County, Virginia in 1831. Turner’s journey in this piece, facilitated by a powerful archetype, helps to move the story of the oppressed, who strike a blow for freedom, more into the universal realm. Tickets are $12. Feb. 9: Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar are bringing fresh adaptations of contemporary gospel, pop and musical theater hits to the Wayne Theatre stage on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. After being featured on the song “Chasing After You” from Vashawn Mitchell’s Grammy-nominated album “Triumphant,” Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar have become sought after for their expressive vocals and intricate arrangements of classic gospel hymns. The group has made a name for itself by performing with gospel greats such as William McDowell, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard, Richard Smallwood, Earnest Pugh and James Fortune. With viral videos and millions of YouTube followers, Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar have extensively toured abroad and are positioned to be one of the brightest new groups on the gospel scene. “The Zamar Experience” tickets start at $28.

are bringing fresh adaptations of contemporary gospel, pop and musical theater hits to the Wayne Theatre stage on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. After being featured on the song “Chasing After You” from Vashawn Mitchell’s Grammy-nominated album “Triumphant,” Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar have become sought after for their expressive vocals and intricate arrangements of classic gospel hymns. The group has made a name for itself by performing with gospel greats such as William McDowell, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard, Richard Smallwood, Earnest Pugh and James Fortune. With viral videos and millions of YouTube followers, Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar have extensively toured abroad and are positioned to be one of the brightest new groups on the gospel scene. “The Zamar Experience” tickets start at $28. Feb. 12: Virginia Rep on Tour presents Buffalo Soldier for two arts-education performances on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Based on the true story of our nation’s longest-surviving Buffalo Soldier and veteran of the Spanish-American War, this dramatic play with music tells the heroic story of the brave soldiers of the 9th and 10th Cavalries. Trooper Jones Morgan served in Cuba and was one of the many Buffalo Soldiers at the Battle of San Juan Hill. His story not only encompasses the experiences of the Buffalo Soldiers, but also tells that of the black soldier in Jim Crow America. Tickets are $7.50 per person and must be reserved in advance.

Virginia Rep on Tour presents for two arts-education performances on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Based on the true story of our nation’s longest-surviving Buffalo Soldier and veteran of the Spanish-American War, this dramatic play with music tells the heroic story of the brave soldiers of the 9th and 10th Cavalries. Trooper Jones Morgan served in Cuba and was one of the many Buffalo Soldiers at the Battle of San Juan Hill. His story not only encompasses the experiences of the Buffalo Soldiers, but also tells that of the black soldier in Jim Crow America. Tickets are $7.50 per person and must be reserved in advance. Feb. 21: The Wayne Theatre will screen Man on Fire , part of the On Screen/In Person film series, on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. A panel discussion including the filmmaker will take place after the film. Grand Saline, Texas, a town east of Dallas, has a history of racism, a history the community doesn’t talk about. This shroud of secrecy ended when one man self-immolated to protest their racism in 2014, shining a spotlight on the town’s dark past. Admission is pay what you will.

The Wayne Theatre will screen , part of the On Screen/In Person film series, on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. A panel discussion including the filmmaker will take place after the film. Grand Saline, Texas, a town east of Dallas, has a history of racism, a history the community doesn’t talk about. This shroud of secrecy ended when one man self-immolated to protest their racism in 2014, shining a spotlight on the town’s dark past. Admission is pay what you will. Feb. 22-24: The Wayne Theatre presents Hairspray on February 22-24 and March 1-3, 2019. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees. The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs. Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students.

The Wayne Theatre presents on February 22-24 and March 1-3, 2019. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees. The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs. Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students. Feb. 26: The Wayne Theatre presents the film Rosenwald on February 26, 2019, at 7 p.m. The film tells the incredible story of Julius Rosenwald, who never finished high school, but rose to become the President of Sears. Influenced by the writings of the educator Booker T. Washington, this Jewish philanthropist joined forces with African American communities during the Jim Crow South to build over 5,300 schools during the early part of the 20th century. Admission is Pay What You Will.

Advance tickets are recommended for all shows. Additional information and tickets are available at (540) 943-9999 or online at www.WayneTheatre.org