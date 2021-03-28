Bitcoin as a replacement for traditional payment systems

The digital currency has almost taken over the world due to its various benefits and properties. There are many digital currencies in the digital market. But bitcoin has superiority among all of them being the first digital currency.

It is widely used around the world, many large companies and organizations have started using bitcoin as their basic assets. There are a number of merchants and investors who use bitcoin for their payments.

People prefer bitcoin compared to their local currencies because it has proven to be more secure and convenient than any other currency. The value of bitcoin’s price was less than $ 1 when it was introduced, but it has now crossed the $ 50,000 line and investors are still expecting it to cross the $100,000 line soon. Bitcoin Fortress is one of the best places to learn about bitcoin.

Bitcoin is here to stay

The year 2020 that we have all spent at Lockdowns, and you can count the number of times you have used traditional paper money with your hands.

It was due to fear of the deadliest unknown virus that led people to believe that it can infect any surface made of any material, and the use of credit card readers was very common.

All types of businesses conducted virtual transactions, even small businesses, such as vendors in markets, farms, and other places, used square credit card readers with their phones for a dedicated payment process. Except for some small food vendors, like the odd fruit cart.

But credit and debit cards are the technology of the previous century and sometimes they charge too much that you have to think twice before using them. Both the provider and the cardholder.

It also happened that you were going to pay a supplier for something but could not find it because you left it miles away at your house or left it at another vendor, store, or market by mistake. And everyone knows that you cannot do anything if someone has used your card in illegal activity. And there are multiple schemes that scammers use to scam you by cloning your card.

Looking to the future, it is only a matter of time, before the end of this century, traditional paper money and all credit and debit cards will be replaced by the more convenient and common payment method. Perhaps bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could be a better replacement.

Bitcoin gives you full control over your wealth, which is a huge difference between fiat currency and digital currencies. You do not have to follow government or banking rules for transactions. And you have the monetary freedom.

In the case of having local or fiduciary currency or assets, anyone can know your assets but if you have bitcoin nobody knows how many bitcoins you have, the blockchain list is for public use but it did not reveal the identities of the owners.

As bitcoin works as a peer-to-peer, and to make a payment or receive it, you don’t need any third party, which not only reduces the cost but also helps protect against different types of scams. You can send or receive money without involving any third person.

You have your bank wherever you go, you can carry out any type of transaction at any time from anywhere, you only need a cell phone or laptop with an internet connection. You can make hassle-free transactions in no time.

The fee to make a successful transaction is very low than with any other method. You don’t have to pay anything to open an account with bitcoin. There are many platforms that offer free registration and login. The transaction fee for the bitcoin transaction is very low. The low transaction fee rate brings many advantages to traders and investors.

Bitcoin is the currency of the new age. We can say that bitcoin is a very beneficial and smart way to manage your transactions. There are many countries where bitcoin is not allowed yet, but we can expect bitcoin to serve as the local currency in the coming days. Bitcoin in general has so far proven to be a safe and secure currency. Although there are some risks also associated with bitcoin, we hope that the developers will overcome them soon.

Story by Affan Hashmi. Total convert to crypto and blockchain. As a content writer, he researches and writes about various projects in the cryptoverse.

