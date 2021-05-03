BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Published Monday, May. 3, 2021, 3:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

BISSELL Pet Foundation is again aiming to Empty the Shelters by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25 at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA among 200 participating shelters and rescues in 36 states from May 5-8.

Interested adopters are encouraged to visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/ets for their local shelter’s participation guidelines and COVID hours.

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with evening hours on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.

Potential adopters may make an appointment to visit the animals online at RHSPCA.org. The shelter encourages potential adopters to submit applications ahead of time for pre-approval to quicken the adoption process.

“Another great opportunity to find appropriate homes for our shelter animals by incentivizing their adoption. We found adoptive homes for 51 animals during the Empty the Shelters event last December and hope to help even more this time around,” said Huck Nawaz, executive director of the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA.

Since its inception in 2016, BISSELL Pet Foundation has expanded its ETS reach from 24 shelters in 1 state to 365 shelters in 43 states + Canada. In total, 49,360 pets have found homes from this program’s efforts.

“The national Empty the Shelters event in May will be our largest yet, and as a small foundation, we are incredibly proud to see the growth of this program as we continue to expand its impact,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Empty the Shelters not only helps our shelter partners free up space in their facilities, but it places pets in permanent homes. It’s a win-win for everyone involved … our partners, ETS adopters, and most importantly, the pets.”

Related

Comments