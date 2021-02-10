Birth control for birds: Where to start

Pest birds have been a threatening problem for ages. Whether it’s your commercial property, your residential building, or you are concerned about the health problems, birds can be a real threat for you. I agree that not all the birds are harmful, but you should be concerned about securing yourself, your family, your property, and your surroundings from the species that may pose a danger to them. There are various methods that are frequently used to prevent this problem. Birth control by OvoControl is a worldwide recognized humane method used for this purpose.

Which bird species are considered pests

Most of the countries all around the world focus on following and implementing some rules and regulations for saving wildlife. Hence, you are allowed to disturb or kill birds only under certain circumstances. Therefore, it is crucial for you to know which birds come under the category of pests and in what circumstances you are allowed to target them.

Here are some species of birds that come under pest category:

Pigeons

House sparrows

House mynas

Starlings

Gulls

How to control pest birds

The increasing problem of birds’ roosting and nesting needs to be addressed before it gets out of control. There are many different methods that can be used to keep the birds away, but here we will talk about one of the most effective birth control methods in birds.

Birth control for birds: Where to start

Have you been observing too many pigeons or other pest birds around your building? It’s high time you start trying birth control before you start regretting showing negligence towards this problem. Birth control is an effective method that will help you abate their interference.

Here we have a step by step guide on how you can start a birth control program for birds.

1. Estimate the number of birds

It is important to have an estimate of the number of birds encroaching your surroundings to help you understand how much of the bait will be enough. You can use spreadsheets to organize the estimates of the birds and the required amount of bait. According to a rough estimate, you will need 1lb of bait for around 80 pigeons, less for smaller birds.

2. Estimate the number of feeders

Feeding birds is easier and better with the help of automatic feeder kits, especially when you want to target areas like power plants, hospitals, oil refineries, and other manufacturing facilities. Once you have made an estimate of how many birds you need to target and how much bait you need to feed them, the next estimation is of the number of feeders required. One feeder accommodates around 150 pigeons and almost double that of smaller birds such as sparrows.

3. Prepare the birds for eating the bait

Once you are done with the equipment, it’s now time to prepare your target. Start feeding the birds on the specific time you will be giving them the birth control added bait. Soon, they will be habitual. You will see them approaching the feeder at the same time every day. This is a sign that they are prepared for enjoying as a meal whatever you offer them.

4. Feed the birth control bait

Here comes the final step. Now you have trained the birds for coming to you to get fed. You can now shift to OvoControl birth controlling bait for feeding the birds. You will have to keep an eye on the size of birds’ flock to re-estimate the amount of feed accordingly.

When to expect results

If we talk specifically about the pigeons, a 50% decline is expected in the first year of use of the birth control program. In the long run, you will soon observe a 90% to 95% reduction in the number of pigeons within a few seasons.

Problems caused by pest birds

Many people find it cruel when we talk about the methods of keeping birds away from our surroundings. But this is because they might not have faced the problems caused by these birds. Let me tell you why we fear the roosting and nesting of pest birds around us. Following are some common problems caused by pest birds.

Fouling

Birds Droppings around the areas where they roost and nest cause various problems such as slippery pathways resulting in increased fall risk. Their droppings also foul vehicles and buildings, raw materials, goods, etc., which causes financial loss for businesses.

Damage caused to buildings

It is not only their corrosive droppings that destroy the outlook of a structure, but larger birds are also capable of dislodging the tiles, damaging insulations in roof spaces, that require high-cost repair work.

Spread of disease

Birds can become a serious threat to your health. Their droppings and feathers are home to many bacteria, germs, and fleas. They can cause skin, digestive, and respiratory problems.

Story by Massab Bashir

