Bipartisan legislation expands health care coverage options for Virginia REALTORS

Gov. Glenn Youngkin today ceremonially signed HB 768, sponsored by Del. Keith Hodges, R-Urbanna, and SB 335, sponsored by Sen. George Barker, D-Southern Fairfax, to allow the Virginia REALTORS® to form an association health plan, which would include a single risk pool of the self-employed and employees of real estate brokerage firms who are members of the association. The association must meet the requirements of eligibility as outlined in these bills.

“This legislation gives thousands of Virginians the opportunity to purchase affordable, comprehensive health insurance and continue to cut down on the cost of living,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “For years, Virginia REALTORS® worked alongside leaders in the General Assembly to tirelessly advocate for this commonsense health care solution for Virginians across the Commonwealth, and today, we stand together to sign this bipartisan legislation into law.”

“These bills represent an important step to ensure that realtors throughout the Commonwealth have access to quality health care options,” Hodges said. “It is an honor to have carried HB 768 and create free-market solutions to make health care more affordable and accessible,”

“This legislation provides an excellent and long-overdue opportunity for Virginia’s Realtors to receive quality and affordable healthcare,” Barker said.

“On behalf of our 38,000 Virginia REALTORS®, I want to thank Gov. Youngkin, Sen. Barker, and Del. Hodges for their steadfast support of this issue,” said Denise Ramey, Virginia REALTORS® 2022 president. “Signing this bill into law opens the door for us to pursue more affordable health insurance options for thousands of hardworking Virginians.”

