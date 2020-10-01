Bipartisan group introduces zero-emission transit legislation

Reps. Don Beyer (D-VA), Mike Rogers (R-AL) and Alan Lowenthal (D-CA) have introduced legislation that would help accelerate the shift to battery electric and fuel cell electric buses in bus fleets across the country.

The Community Health and Clean Transit Act would provide zero-interest loans to help finance the purchase of zero-emission buses.

“Our bipartisan legislation would help make America’s bus fleets cleaner, more environmentally-friendly, and more durable,” Beyer said. “The idea is a simple one: zero-interest loans for zero-emission buses, improving transit and public health at the same time. I deeply appreciate the support of my colleagues Mike Rogers and Alan Lowenthal, and look forward to pushing this important legislation forward.”

“I was proud to work with my colleague Rep. Beyer to introduce this legislation, which would help incentivize companies to buy electric buses, like the ones made in Alabama’s Third Congressional District,” said Rogers. “Helping localities make good investments over time is something both parties can agree on, and I’m happy to support it.”

The Community Health and Clean Transit Act would authorize $15 million a year to cover the loan subsidies for transit fleets, leveraging critical infrastructure dollars.

Loans would be available to cover the purchase of vehicles, as well as necessary fueling infrastructure, technical assistance, and infrastructure improvements.

Text of The Community Health and Clean Transit Act is available here.

