BimmerWorld to invest $1M to expand operation in Pulaski

BimmerWorld, a leading BMW parts supplier, will invest $1 million to expand its operation in Pulaski County. The company will increase warehouse space to accommodate its customer service center and growing demand for parts. The project will retain 25 jobs and create 15 new jobs.

“BimmerWorld is a great example of what a homegrown Virginia startup can achieve in the New River Valley,” said Gov. Northam. “This innovative company has built a solid reputation in a niche market, and the continued investment in its operation is a strong testament to the region’s skilled workforce and flourishing automotive sector. We congratulate BimmerWorld on its next phase of growth and look forward to the company’s continued success in Pulaski County.”

Founded in 1997 by James Clay, BimmerWorld began as a supplier of used BMW parts and quickly grew to offer replacement parts, performance parts, and race parts for all BMW enthusiasts. Located in Southwest Virginia, BimmerWorld is a leading BMW parts supplier with customers spanning the globe.

“BimmerWorld has thrived in Pulaski County for more than two decades, and Virginia is proud to have this unique company on its corporate roster,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The region’s pro-business environment, robust workforce, and training programs promote the success of companies of all sizes, and we thank BimmerWorld for continuing to invest and create valuable, 21st-century jobs in the New River Valley.”

“We have built the leading independent BMW performance tuning and parts retailer in North America, and I am proud that it is rooted in Pulaski County where I grew up,” said company founder James Clay. “This newest expansion is a further investment in the local economy and workforce, which are critical to us as we continue to move forward with the growth of our business.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Pulaski County and Onward New River Valley to secure the project for Virginia.

“We are so proud of BimmerWorld’s continued success here in Pulaski County and what their steady growth means for quality new job opportunities for the citizens of Pulaski County and the New River Valley,” said Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Andy McCready. “BimmerWorld, like most of our business community, is buoyed by its world-class workforce that ultimately allows them to be industry leaders and effectively compete in the global market.”

“Congratulations to James Clay and BimmerWorld on this very exciting news,” said Del. Nick Rush. “As a successful family-owned local business that I’ve proudly watched grow since its inception, BimmerWorld is an exemplary model of employee talent and commitment in a continuously expanding, competitive industry. Pulaski County, Southwest Virginia, and the Commonwealth are certain to benefit greatly from their continued growth, production potential, and workforce investment.”

