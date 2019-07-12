Billy Casper Golf selected to manage Spring Creek Golf Club

Billy Casper Golf has been awarded management of Spring Creek Golf Club, located only minutes from Charlottesville.

For the semi-private club, BCG – the respected manager of over 150 golf courses, country clubs and resorts in 29 states – will oversee clubhouse operations, golf course maintenance, marketing and sales, staffing and training, merchandising, golf instruction and financial management.

The golf club and Tavern on the Green full-service restaurant will serve as community assets delivering great experiences, as well as hosting banquets and weddings. Under BCG’s leadership, both golf and non-golf programming will be central to Spring Creek’s mission moving forward.

“Billy Casper Golf’s marketing expertise will not only help grow and attract new members but elevate Spring Creek’s reputation as a premier golf destination as well,” says Alex Elmore, president of BCG. “We look forward to exceeding expectations by enhancing the overall experience for everyone who visits this exceptional property.”

Opened in 2006, the Ed Carton design rolls beneath the mountains of central Virginia along a wooded landscape. The scenic layout is measured at a robust 7,389 yards and provides a strong test of accuracy with narrow fairways, water hazards, and strategically placed bunkers. However, the five sets of tees make it appealing for golfers of all skill levels.

Spring Creek is perennially ranked in Golf Advisor’s top 3 courses in Virginia.

“We are thrilled to have Billy Casper’s guidance, expertise, and capable team on board going forward,” says Steve Krohn, owner’s representative and interim general manager of Spring Creek Golf Club. “The club is still very young and under BCG’s leadership, this is just the beginning in reaching its full potential. Both golf and social activities will be essential to growing a vibrant and positive community.”

In 2019, Billy Casper Golf celebrates its 30th anniversary of building and refining the strongest operating platform in golf. Spring Creek Golf Club is 25 minutes southeast of Charlottesville and is one of 14 courses managed by BCG in Virginia.

More information: www. springcreekgolfclub.com.

