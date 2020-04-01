Bill Roth assesses impact of COVID-19 sports shutdown

Published Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020, 8:48 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Among the things we’ve learned the past few weeks: “I think we’ve learned how important sports are to our culture,” said Bill Roth, the Voice of the Hokies for 27 years, who now heads up Virginia Tech’s Sports Media and Analytics program.

“From the NCAA Tournament and the Masters, to the start of baseball season and the Olympics, all sports are being cancelled. It’s the correct decision when it comes to public safety, but unprecedented in our time to be completely halted like this,” said Roth, assessing the impact of the COVID-19 shutdown on the sports world.

Roth notes the short-term fiscal issues that could impact colleges and universities, most significantly with the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament, that could be “devastating” to some NCAA member institutions.

And the long-term health and safety of our athletes might change the sports we play, or how we as fans attend games. I’m sure we will return to some sense of normalcy eventually, but for athletes who miss the Olympics or college students who are graduating, they might not get the chance to participate,” Roth said.

It will probably be a while before we get back to normalcy, though that moment can’t come too soon.

“Perhaps the most therapeutic thing we could have this summer is the sound of the crack of the bat, and roar of the crowd,” Roth said.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments