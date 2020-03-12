Bill providing hearing aid coverage for minors passes General Assembly

Published Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020, 12:05 am

Legislation requiring health insurers, HMOs and corporations supplying health care contracts to provide coverage for hearing aids and related services for children 18 years of age or younger when recommended by an otolaryngologist has passed the General Assembly.

Senate Bill 423, authored by Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, mandates that coverage include one hearing aid per hearing-impaired ear, up to a cost of $1,500, every 24 months.

“I was honored to carry this important legislation, and am thrilled by its passage,” DeSteph said. “This is the culmination of a lot of hard work on behalf of both constituents and legislators – a true bipartisan effort. I am appreciative of Delegate Josh Cole’s efforts in the House, and am indebted to the many supporters who advocated for this cause.”

“I would like to extend special thanks to Clay, a young constituent whose family were ardent supporters of this bill,” DeSteph said. “Hearing loss in children can have a devastating effect on a child’s development. Speech and learning skills begin at a very early age. I am grateful that young people like Clay who suffer from hearing loss will now have access to new hearing aids as they grow.”

The bill now advances to the governor’s office for signature.

