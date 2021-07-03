first bank  

Big Waynesboro fireworks show set for next weekend

Augusta Free Press

Published Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021, 2:55 pm

(©Kati Finell – stock.adobe.com)

Waynesboro traditionally rings in Independence Day a week late, which is why you need to make plans now to view the spectacular city fireworks show next weekend, on Saturday, July 10.

Because of the early call to cancel the Summer Extravaganza that doesn’t look all that bright now, the decision was made to shoot the fireworks off from Sunset Park, the old landfill location overlooking the city, which actually isn’t a bad idea.

There should be plenty of good viewing spots all over the city because of the location.

Seriously, if it goes off as my mind’s eye tells me it will, we might want to do this in the future.

Fireworks will begin between 9:30-9:45 p.m., depending on when it gets dark.

Story by Chris Graham

 


