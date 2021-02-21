Big South adds rematch against Hampton to Longwood hoops schedule

Longwood got a game with Hampton added to its regular-season schedule this Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Willett Hall.

The game will air on ESPN3 and WVHL 92.9 Kickin’ Country FM in Farmville.

The Big South announced the game as part of a full final week’s worth of late additions to the league schedule as a means to prioritize games from rescheduled postponements that impact seeding/hosting of the upcoming Hercules Tires Big South Men’s Basketball Championship that begins Feb. 27.

Along with Longwood’s finale against Hampton – which will be a rematch of an 83-73 Lancer win on Feb. 15 – every Big South school except first-place Winthrop will be in action this week.

The Lancers have won eight of their past nine games, including a 64-58 win at Charleston Southern Friday that set a program record for Big South wins for a second straight year under head coach Griff Aldrich.

