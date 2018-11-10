Big second half pushes Bridgewater to 42-21 win over Ferrum

Bridgewater College continued to be a second half team as the Eagles came from behind again to win 42-21 at Ferrum.

The Eagles offense controlled the clock with 263 rushing yards (led by 106 for Brendon Maturey and 89 for Demetreus Jalepes), 34:03 time of possession and a perfect 3-for-3 conversion rate on fourth down.

The defense allowed just 14 first downs while recording five sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Re’Shaun Myers had 10 tackles, a sack, 3.0 TFLs and a 23-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Gary Ramey Jr. added eight tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3.0 TFLs, and forced the fumble that led to Myers’ score. Deshomd Dennyalso had eight tackles while recording a sack and 2.5 TFLs.

Trailing 14-7 at halftime, the Eagles defense opened the second half with two three-and-outs.

Bridgewater then put together a long drive, converting a 3rd-and-12 on a screen pass to Jalepes and getting a 21-yard rush from Maturey. Jalepes picked up a fourth down and then finished off the drive to tie the game at 14-14.

Da’Sean Davis was originally credited with a strip-sack on the next possession, but the quarterback’s arm was ruled to have gone forward. The Eagles scored immediately anyways, as Davonta Womack took the punt 68 yards to the house for BC’s first lead of the day.

Ferrum tied the game once more at 21-21 but the Eagles put together another strong drive to go ahead for good. Scroggins picked up a first down on a long scramble, with a huge block from Austin Scott, and then found Trey Stephens on an out route to convert a 3rd-and-16. Jalepes broke a 38-yard TD to make it 28-21.

The Eagles defense would get their strip sack as Ramey drilled the quarterback and forced an attempted throwaway that went backwards; Myers scooped it up untouched for the score. Maturey would add a rushing TD in the last minute to make the final scoreline 42-21.

Ferrum had intercepted a pass on the game’s opening drive and turned it into points in just three plays, with Brian Mann giving FC a 7-0 lead at 13:05 of the first quarter.

The Eagles answered after Scroggins scrambled to pick up a 4th-and-8 from the 28-yard line. Alex Galloway scored on an end-around run to tie the game at 7-7.

Mann’s second touchdown of the day made it 14-7 on the opening play of the second quarter. The fourth down conversion was shortened twice by BC penalties.

The Eagles tightened up for the rest of the opening half. Luke Barnum picked off the Ferrum QB one play after the Panthers had pulled off an interception of their own. Roger White’s sack pushed the hosts out of the field goal range at the end of the half, and Myers added a sack on the final snap of the quarter. Bridgewater also had an interception in the second half, by Brady Barefoot.

The Eagles are 5-4, 4-3 ODAC and finish in a tie for second place in the conference with Hampden-Sydney. An overtime loss to champions Randolph-Macon (6-1) is ultimately the only thing separating BC from the 2018 title.

Bridgewater will wrap up the season with a home non-conference game vs. North Carolina Wesleyan next Saturday at 1 p.m.

