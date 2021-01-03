Big nights from Stephens, Parham fuel VMI SoCon win

Published Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, 9:44 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Jake Stephens and Greg Parham both dropped 25s to key an 84-79 VMI win over Tennessee-Chattanooga Saturday at Cameron Hall.

The two combined to go 7-of-10 from three-point range in the win for the Keydets (6-5, 1-1 SoCon).

Kamdyn Curfman scored 17 points with five assists, and Myles Lewis finished with nine points and four boards.

Sean Conway compiled five points and seven rebounds.

The Keydets hit 10 threes (10-of-17), the seventh time in 11 games to reach double-figure treys.

Chattanooga (9-2, 0-2 SoCon) held just one lead the entire game, 17-16 at the 10-minute mark of the first half.

VMI was ahead 37-35 at intermission and led 13 with three minutes to play before UTC started to chip away.

The Mocs cut into the deficit and trailed just 78-74 with 35 seconds left, but VMI sealed the game at the free-throw line (18-of-23 for the game).

David Jean-Baptist scored a career-high 29 for Chattanooga, including 19 in the second half. Malachi Smith had 17 points and 10 rebounds while Stefan Kenic had 19 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

“It was good to get back on the winning side of things,” VMI coach Dan Earl said. “It was good to be at home and keep that streak going. I just thought a lot of guys participated in the win today. We’re trying to get whoever gets into the game to positively affect the game.

“Today we got some really good minutes from Ta’Vonne Bond especially on the defensive end and Trajan Fahl gave us some really good minutes. And obviously, Greg Parham, Jake Stephens and Kamdyn Curfman were tremendous today. Overall, a great team win.

“Getting to the line is a big thing for us. We want to get there and we shoot pretty well so, if can get there, that’s a good thing. Chattanooga does a good job particularly defending the three-point line and they force you to get the ball down in the paint and I thought for the most part our guys made pretty good decisions.”

Related

Comments