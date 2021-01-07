Big night for Malcolm Brogdon pushes Pacers past Harden, Rockets
UVA alum Malcolm Brogdon had another career night, pouring in 35 points to outduel former MVP James Harden in a 114-107 Indiana win over Houston on Wednesday.
The 2016 UVA alum was 13-of-25 from the field and also had seven assists for the Pacers (6-2), continuing a nice three-game stretch in which the double-‘Hoo has averaged 29.7 points on 54.1 percent shooting from the floor and 60 percent shooting from three.
And in this one, he came up big in the clutch. After a Harden three put the Rockets (2-4) up one, Brogdon drained a three from deep with 2:22 to go to put Indiana back on top, 109-107.
A Domantis Sabonis tip-in of a Brogdon miss pushed the lead to four, and a pair of Brogdon free throws with 29.9 to go made it a six-point game.
Season numbers
- Malcolm Brogdon: 22.0 ppg, 7.0 assists/g, 4.4 rebs/g, 51.8% FG, 44.7% 3FG, 83.3% FT, 23.05 PER
Story by Chris Graham