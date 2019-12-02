Big night for Kyle Guy in G-League loss: 42 points, eight threes

You know that Kyle Guy got called up to the NBA with the Sacramento Kings, and then didn’t get on the court while there.

The lack of playing time didn’t affect his confidence.

Guy went for 42 points on 8-of-16 shooting from three in a 111-107 Stockton Kings win over the Iowa Wolves on Saturday night.

Guy was 11-of-23 from the floor overall with four assists and two turnovers in 45 minutes.

The 2019 UVA hoops alum scored 12 points in the final 5:32 to help the Kings rally from a fourth-quarter deficit.

For the season, Guy is averaging 26.6 points per game on 37.6 percent shooting from the field and 36.0 percent shooting from three-point range.

The Kings are working to get Guy, a shooting guard at UVA, acclimated to playing the point, and he seems to be adapting well, averaging 5.6 assists and 2.7 turnovers per game.

Story by Chris Graham

