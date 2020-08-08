Big night for Joe Harris as Brooklyn Nets clinch playoff berth

Joe Harris had 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field to help the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-106 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

The win clinched a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference for the Nets (33-36), who have played almost the entirety of their 2019-2020 season without superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

But Brooklyn has had Harris, a 2014 UVA alum, who posted a plus-minus of +12 in 25 minutes, shooting 5-of-7 from three-point range, and tallying four rebounds and four assists.

Harris is averaging a career-best 14.1 points per game this season, shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and 41.6 percent from three-point range.

Since the NBA resumed play on July 31, Harris is averaging 19.0 points per game, on 30-of-49 shooting from the floor (61.2 percent) and 14-of-25 shooting from three (56.0 percent).

Story by Chris Graham

