Big innings, punchless offense, sink P-Nats in Fayetteville

The Potomac Nationals (29-37) allowed a pair of big innings and couldn’t muster any offense on Saturday night in Fayetteville, dropping game three of their series to the Woodpeckers (31-37) by a score of 8-0.

RHP JP France pitched 4.0 scoreless innings in his start for the Woodpeckers, and RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez (W, 2-3) fanned seven over 4.0 innings of relief to finish off the shutout win. Potomac threatened early, but managed only five hits in their defeat.

LHP Nick Raquet (L, 5-6) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first, but wasn’t as lucky in the second. The Potomac starter committed a pair of errors in the inning, and allowed four runs as 2B Miguelangel Sierra singled, CF Jacob Meyers doubled, and 3B Jake Adams hit a two-run single to put the Woodpeckers ahead.

France stranded seven runners on base in his 4.0 scoreless innings, but saw his pitch count mount and left before he could qualify for a win. RHP Willy Collado pitched a hitless fifth, and Rodriguez took over for the sixth.

Raquet began the fifth inning, but allowed a pair of walks and a two-run double to RF Scott Schreiber before departing. The lefty allowed seven runs, four earned, in 4+ innings to take the loss. LHP Hayden Howard entered in relief, and allowed an RBI single to C Scott Manea to extend the Fayetteville lead to 7-0.

Schreiber took Howard deep for a solo shot in the seventh, but the Potomac bullpen was a bright spot once again as the lefty and RHP Frankie Bartow combined for 4.0 innings of solid relief.

CF Gage Canning and SS Osvaldo Abreu each collected two-hit games in the loss, with LF Aldrem Corredor providing the lone remaining hit.

The P-Nats conclude their series in Fayetteville as RHP Andrew Lee takes the mound against RHP Jojanse Torres in the first half finale on Sunday afternoon. First pitch from Segra Stadium is set for 1:00, with the P-Nats Leadoff Show beginning at 12:45 on the Potomac Nationals Baseball Network. Fans can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

