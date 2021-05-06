Big drop in new unemployment claims in Virginia over past week

For the filing week ending May 1, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 12,231, a decrease of 25,125 claimants from the previous week.

This brought the total number of claims filed since the March 21, 2020 filing week to 1,651,067, compared to the 477,600 average filed during the previous three economic recessions since 1990, according to data released by the Virginia Employment Commission on Thursday.

For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 55,195, which was an increase of 914 claims from the previous week, and 321,494 lower than the 376,689 continued claims from the comparable week last year.

Over half of claims that had a self-reported industry were in the accommodation and food services, administrative and waste services, retail trade, and health care and social assistance industries.

The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

