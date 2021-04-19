Big day for Virginia Lottery Pick 3 players who went ‘0-0-0’

Published Monday, Apr. 19, 2021, 5:14 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia Lottery players won big in the Monday Pick 3 afternoon drawing. The winning combination was 0-0-0.

Because that’s a popular combination, players won a total of $3,087,300, compared to the $565,399 handle that the Lottery took in for the drawing.

Every player who wagered $1 on the Exact Order combination won a top prize of $500.

Triple numbers in the Pick 3 game are among the most popular combinations selected by players.

Pick 3 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The chances of matching all three numbers in exact order are 1 in 1,000. Tickets are available at any Virginia Lottery retailer.

Related

Comments