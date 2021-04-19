Big day for Virginia Lottery Pick 3 players who went ‘0-0-0’
Virginia Lottery players won big in the Monday Pick 3 afternoon drawing. The winning combination was 0-0-0.
Because that’s a popular combination, players won a total of $3,087,300, compared to the $565,399 handle that the Lottery took in for the drawing.
Every player who wagered $1 on the Exact Order combination won a top prize of $500.
Triple numbers in the Pick 3 game are among the most popular combinations selected by players.
Pick 3 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The chances of matching all three numbers in exact order are 1 in 1,000. Tickets are available at any Virginia Lottery retailer.