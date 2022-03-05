Big day for Justin Starke stakes VMI to 13-9 win over Binghamton

Redshirt sophomore Justin Starke went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run Friday to power VMI to a 13-9 victory over visiting Binghamton in a non-conference game from Gray-Minor Stadium.

The Bearcats scored twice in the opening inning before VMI starter Tyler Bradt settled down. The right-hander worked five innings and left with the game tied at three, but the Keydets scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to make Bradt eligible for his third win in as many starts.

VMI plated two runs in the sixth and seven more in the seventh, aided by Starke’s three run home run to left center, to take a 13-3 lead. Binghamton made the game interesting with five in the eighth and one more in the ninth before Tyler Kaltreider worked out of a jam to close out the game. Starke made a diving stop at first base in the ninth inning to help thwart the comeback attempt.

Trey Morgan went 3-for-5 for VMI and scored twice, while Will Knight, Brett Cook, Cole Garrett and Ty Swaim each had two of VMI’s 16 hits. Cook and Swaim had a double apiece.

Tommy Reifler went 3-for-5 for Binghamton (2-5) and scored twice, while Evin Sullivan doubled twice.

VMI improves to 5-4 on the year and has won four of its last five games.

The same two teams will play Saturday at 2 p.m. and close out the series Sunday at 1 p.m.