Biennial Black Alumni Reunion at Virginia Tech set for April 17-19

Virginia Tech’s Black Alumni Reunion will be held April 17-19. Registration is now open.

This year’s theme is: Reflecting. Reconnecting. Rising.

The reunion is a chance for alumni to reconnect with with fellow Hokies, commemorate university milestones, and connect with students.

The reunion will be held in Blacksburg and will honor four university milestones. They are:

Virginia Tech’s first Black graduate students. Camilla Anita Brooks, Franklin Mckie, and Alphonso Smith became the first Black students to earn advanced degrees at Virginia Tech. Brooks and Mckie received master’s degrees in statistics in June 1970. Smith received a Ph.D. in fisheries and wildlife.

Virginia Tech’s first Black dean. Overton R. Johnson was named first Black dean at Virginia Tech. He was the dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. He was also the first Black academic faculty member at the university and is the namesake for the historical Overton R. Johnson Step Show.

The formation of the Black Organizations Council. Chartered on the Virginia Tech campus in 1985, the Black Organizations Council is the umbrella and resource body for Black student organizations. The council ensures the betterment of the Black community by providing a unified voice where it lacks adequate representation.

The first Donning of the Kente celebration. The first celebration was held on the eve of spring commencement in 1995. Ronald Giddings was the founder of the ceremony at Virginia Tech. The annual cultural achievement ceremony celebrates the graduation of students who recognize their African roots. The ceremony utilizes the Ghanaian Kente cloth as a symbol of African American heritage in the adornment of the graduation robe.

The 2020 reunion will feature opportunities to network, learn, and have fun all during spring game weekend. Highlighted events include:

Gathering of Men and Gathering of Women Brunch

College Events and Student Organizations Fair

Student/Alumni Networking Workshop and Student Entrepreneurial Corner

Influential Black Alumni Awards Reception and Ceremony

Decade(nce) Dance and Party

NPHC Block Show

Black Alumni Celebration NOIR Gala

Spiritual Celebration, featuring Enlightened Gospel Choir

Discounted registration is available for young alumni, as well as faculty and staff. To learn more and register, visit: alumni.vt.edu/bar2020.

