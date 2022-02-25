Biden nominates D.C. appeals court judge for Supreme Court vacancy

President Biden has nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Currently a judge on U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

A former clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer, Jackson has broad experience across the legal profession – as a federal appellate judge, a federal district court judge, a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, an attorney in private practice, and as a federal public defender.

Jackson has been confirmed by the Senate with votes from Republicans as well as Democrats three times.

“With his historic selection of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden has nominated a qualified jurist with extraordinary credentials and a brilliant legal mind who has been repeatedly confirmed by the Senate on a bipartisan basis. I look forward to a timely confirmation hearing in the Senate, fulfilling our constitutional responsibility in a swift manner,” U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said.

“I believe Judge Jackson is highly qualified and dedicated to liberty and justice for all. She has a distinguished background serving as a federal public defender, an appellate court judge, a district court judge, and a Commissioner on the U.S. Sentencing Commission. This historic nomination would help make the Supreme Court more reflective of our nation,” Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said.

“I am particularly gratified at the prospect of four women justices on the Supreme Court. When I started law school, the Court was all-male. This nomination is a reminder that we have the capacity to create a newer and better normal every day,” Kaine said.