Biden nominates Aber, Kavanaugh for U.S. Attorney positions

President Biden has nominated Jessica Aber and Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Christopher Kavanaugh to fill the U.S. Attorney vacancies in the Eastern District of Virginia and the Western District of Virginia.

In March, Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine sent a letter to President Biden recommending candidates for the U.S. Attorney vacancies in the EDVA and WDVA recommending the Aber, the Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Kavanaugh, the Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, for the posts.

“We are pleased that the president has nominated Ms. Aber and Mr. Kavanaugh to fill these vacancies,” the senators said in a joint statement. “After a thorough review of their distinguished records, we believe they will serve Virginia and the country with distinction. We hope our colleagues will join us to support these well-qualified nominees to be U.S. Attorneys in the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia.”

These nominations are subject to confirmation by the full Senate.