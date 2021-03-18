Biden administration to send AstraZeneca doses to Canada, Mexico

The Biden administration today announced plans to send 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Canada and 2.5 million doses to Mexico.

This move comes a day after Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith suggested to administration officials in a Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations hearing that the current U.S. stockpile of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not been approved for use at this point by the FDA, could be used for other countries rather than allowed to expire.

“The highest priority of COVID-19 vaccinations must be to protect our population, but for those doses that might expire before being used here, sending them to foreign countries would avoid their waste while boosting our diplomatic standing. I suggested this move to Biden administration officials yesterday and am encouraged that they took this action today,” Griffith said.

