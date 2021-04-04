BF Yancey Community Center, Virginia Museum of Natural History offering free virtual science series

Looking for a fun and educational activity during spring break? Register for Virtual Science Explosion Week for a fun learning experience via Zoom.

All classes are free of charge, age-appropriate and will last about 45 minutes each.

Registration is required.

Classes

It’s Alive

Pre-K and kindergarten participants will join educators to investigate more about the life cycles, characteristics, behaviors, and adaptations of the museum’s fascinating live animals. Students will have the opportunity to see the museum’s live turtles, snakes, and Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches in Action.

Classification 101

Middle school students will step into the shoes of a scientist by using observable characteristics as a basic starting ground for species classification. By examining the physical characteristics of different mammals from the VMNH African mammal collection, students will understand more about species identification, variation, and adaptations.

Unsolved Mysteries

High school, adults and senior students will view fossils from an active dig site along the Fall Line north of Richmond to answer the mystery of why fossils of marine animals as well as land mammals from long ago are deposited in the same place. By examining a re-creation of a bone bed, we will hypothesize what may have happened along this ancient shoreline to cause the deaths of such a wide variety of animals.

Circle of Life

Elementary age students will investigate the relationships among organisms by looking at examples of producers, consumers, and decomposers. Students will understand the transfer of energy that occurs among all living things and the fundamental processes it fuels.

