Beyer welcomes AFGE National Secretary-Treasurer Everett Kelley as State Of The Union guest

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) will welcome Everett Kelley, who serves as the National Secretary-Treasurer for the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), as his guest for the President’s State of the Union Address.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the United States, with hundreds of thousands of members.

“As President Trump comes to the Capitol to deliver his State of the Union Address, hundreds of thousands of federal workers are anxiously waiting to find out whether he will again choose to shut down large segments of the federal government,” said Rep. Beyer. “Many of the thousands of federal employees represented by AFGE are among those whose lives were turned upside down by the recent shutdown. I know National Secretary-Treasurer Kelley and the civil servants I represent will be listening closely to hear whether the President will give any consideration to federal employees in his speech tonight.”

Everett Kelley has been an AFGE member since 1981, and served as AFGE’s National Secretary-Treasurer since 2018. More biographical details are available here.

