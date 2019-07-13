Beyer votes to honor 9/11 victims, heroes

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) voted to pass H.R. 1327, the Never Forget the Heroes: James Zadroga, Ray Pfeifer, and Luis Alverez Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act, which takes long-overdue action to provide the financial security and support that 9/11 first responders, survivors and families deserve.

“On September 11, 2001, America suffered an unimaginable tragedy and witnessed the incredible heroism of hundreds of first responders who put themselves at risk to save lives,” said Beyer. “Over the following days, weeks and months, America saw firefighters, rescue workers and first responders from New York City, Northern Virginia, and across the country undertake the dangerous work of debris removal and clean-up at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. In recent years, many have come down with serious 9/11-related illnesses. This bill ensures there will be permanent support for all of the 9/11 heroes and their families – both those who were there on 9/11 as well as all those who risked their lives in the months of clean-up that followed. I am proud to join my colleagues to pass this permanent authorization and reaffirm our nation’s obligation to never forget as we honor the service and sacrifice of our 9/11 heroes and their families.”

This bipartisan legislation extends the Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) until 2092, similar to the timeline of the World Trade Center Health Program, and reverses all cuts in compensation for both current and future claims.

