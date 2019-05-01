Beyer urges NPS to accelerate traffic study in wake of fatal GW Parkway crash

Rep. Don Beyer has urged the National Park Service to again expedite its traffic study of GW Parkway in the wake of a fatal crash in Alexandria. The National Park Service responded that the traffic study analyzing historical vehicular, pedestrian, and bicycle crash data is underway with an expected completion date in October, 2019.

Beyer said:

“Yesterday’s fatal accident is another tragic reminder that GW Parkway needs significant changes to improve safety. The history of serious accidents is a major reason why I originally asked the National Park Service to conduct a traffic study and then pushed NPS to expedite it. I will continue to work with Sen. Scott Surovell, Del. Paul Krizek, and Supervisor Dan Storck to translate the sense of urgency our constituents feel into action, and eagerly await the upcoming community meeting where NPS will receive input and suggestions from the public.”

Beyer sought a traffic study along GW Parkway to address concerns about safety brought to him by constituents during his first term in office. He regularly raises the issue with the National Park Service, and continues to press for safety improvements for the roadway.

