Beyer testifies on Wildlife Corridors Conservation Act

Published Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, 12:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) made a guest appearance Thursday in a Natural Resources Committee hearing on his bill, H.R. 2795, the Wildlife Corridors Conservation Act.

The hearing is the most significant step procedural step forward to date for the bipartisan, bicameral legislation inspired by the work of Dr. E.O. Wilson, which was reintroduced earlier this year.

This year the bill to protect biodiversity by providing for the creation of a national system of wildlife corridors has rapidly gained momentum in Congress. It is endorsed by hundreds of wildlife protection organizations and outdoor retailers, including the Wildlands Network, Patagonia, the National Audubon Society, Defenders of Wildlife, and the Endangered Species Coalition.

Four years ago legendary biologist Dr. E.O. Wilson visited me to talk about the dire need to protect biodiversity. The bill I introduced, inspired by his work, is the Wildlife Corridors Conservation Act. Today, after years of work, it is getting a @NRDems legislative hearing: pic.twitter.com/s6QUPKvDPf — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 17, 2019

Comments