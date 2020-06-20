Beyer statement on Trump plans to hold July 4 military display

Rep. Don Beyer issued the following statement on the Trump administration’s announcement that it would host a large-scale public event with a military display at the White House on July 4.

“Hot off threatening to violate the constitutionally-protected rights of peaceful protesters earlier today, the President is again displaying his fondness for dictators and the trappings of autocracy.

“The White House announcement makes no mention of steps it will take to keep people safe, including our women and men in uniform. As with the President’s scheduled rally in Oklahoma, it is clear he is willing to put others at risk in order to prop up his own fragile ego.

“Some may counter that recent protests mean any public gathering is justified – but this misses the point that this President has refused to wear a mask or take simple steps to protect other people.

“The President of the United States should be capable of celebrating Independence Day responsibly. Instead he is using the military to stage yet another costly political photo op.”

Beyer, who represents the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C., last month led members of Congress from the National Capital Region in opposing a military celebration on July 4th in the District of Columbia.

