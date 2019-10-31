Beyer statement on House passage of resolution recognizing Armenian genocide

Congressman Don Beyer released the following statement after the House passed H. Res. 296 “Affirming the United States record on the Armenian Genocide” with a near-unanimous bipartisan vote:

“Recognizing the Armenian Genocide has always been the right thing to do, and it is now more important than ever. The House needed to take this important step as we witness the ugly specter of ethnic cleansing in the same region, this time against the Kurds in Northern Syria.

“Genocide scholars rightfully note that acknowledging the historical truth of genocide is vital to preventing such slaughter of innocents from happening again. Congress and the White House have remained silent on the Armenian Genocide for far too long, and I’m encouraged by the step my colleagues and I took in changing that today. I strongly urge my Senate colleagues to pass similar legislation.”

Beyer is an original cosponsor of H. Res. 296, which was introduced by Rep. Adam Schiff.

