Beyer, Spanberger, Warner hosting COVID-19 virtual town halls

Sen. Mark Warner and Reps. Don Beyer and Abigail Spanberger will be hosting separate virtual town halls to discuss COVID-19 pandemic response.

The Beyer town hall begins at 4:50 p.m. and will feature remarks from the city/county managers/executives of Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax County, and Falls Church.

Interested participants can dial 877-229-8493 and enter pin 117023, or pre-register here.

Warner will hold his digital town hall on Facebook at 5:15 p.m. Thursday to answer questions on the spread of COVID-19 and what he has been doing in the Senate to protect Virginians during the outbreak.

You can join the Warner town hall here.

Spanberger will be joined by Carl B. Knoblock, the Richmond District director for the U.S. Small Business Administration, on her town hall, which is set for 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

Spanberger’s town hall can be accessed here.

