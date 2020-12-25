Beyer seeks guidance from Trump administration on COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans

Published Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, 9:48 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia Democrat Don Beyer is urging the Trump administration to release plans and guidance regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution for federal employees.

Beyer, who represents the Eighth District in the House, wrote to National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, and U.S. Office of Personnel Management Acting Director Michael Rigas, seeking details on the administration’s plans.

Beyer serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means, which has partial jurisdiction over health care.

Beyer specifically requested that vaccine guidelines be shared for each agency outlining whether federal employees can expect their employing agency to administer their vaccine, what will be required to access it, and the process for communication with state and local public health departments for vaccine qualification.

“Without this notification, states and localities will not know which federal employees need to be covered under their distribution plans rather than under the federal distribution plan,” Beyer wrote. “It is imperative that states and localities be able to properly identify the members in their community to whom they will be responsible for administering vaccines.”

Beyer urged CDC Director Robert Redfield earlier this week to improve transparency and data sharing amid the national effort to distribute and administer coronavirus vaccines.

Beyer’s letters were sent in response to ongoing confusion over reduced and delayed vaccine shipments to states, and amid a troubling absence of communication to Congress and federal employees regarding vaccine distribution.

Related

Comments