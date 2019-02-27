Beyer presses FAA for flight path modifications in response to requests from citizens’ group

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Rep. Don Beyer today sent a letter to FAA Administrator Michael Huerta seeking expedited action in response to requests for flight path modifications requested by the DCA Working Group.

Beyer’s support for the requests seeking changes to south flow departures were part of his longstanding attempts to reduce airplane noise in Northern Virginia communities.

Beyer wrote:

“I understand that the FAA has been reviewing the DCA Working Group’s request and has been discussing proposals with the Working Group for a new south flow departure procedure aimed to mitigate noise by flying planes further down the Potomac River before their turn west, and I appreciate this effort. Nonetheless, I remain concerned with the length of time this has taken, and the lack of real action in implementing new procedures.

“On June 6, 2017, when you last wrote in response to my inquiry into the matter, you assured me that the FAA would ‘do [its] best to hit the 12-18-month publication dates for south flow changes once formal design begins, though it is possible the work could stretch to 24 months’ depending on a variety of factors. As I understand, the formal design began in August 2016. Now, in mid-February 2019, it has been 30 months that the community has been waiting.”

Related Content

Shop Google