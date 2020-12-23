Beyer presses CDC for data transparency on COVID-19 vaccinations

Virginia Democrat Don Beyer has written to CDC director Robert Redfield to urge increased transparency and data sharing amid the national effort to distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines.

His letter comes amid ongoing confusion over reduced and delayed vaccine shipments to states.

Beyer serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means, which has partial jurisdiction over health care.

From the letter:

“Every phase of the U.S. response to the COVID-19 epidemic has reinforced the importance of publicly available data. Now that the U.S. is offering vaccines to the American public, transparency on real-time vaccine uptake is crucial. The CDC’s COVID-19 Data Tracker has been the landing spot for federal data about testing and case numbers, it should do the same in providing robust information regarding vaccine distribution and administration.

“There are already concerns about incorrect shipment information, or at the very least problematic communication about vaccine allocation numbers, and unexpected delays to long-term care facilities. Transparent, up-to-date information shared with the public is necessary.”

The letter specifically requested that CDC provide daily, public information totaling doses distributed to and administered in each states, individuals with completed series, data disaggregated by vaccine maker as well as by gender, age, race, and ethnicity, and other key data points.

Beyer is the sponsor of legislation to ensure data transparency at the CDC during the COVID-19 pandemic.

