Beyer on Ways And Means complaint filed In federal court

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), a Member of the House Committee on Ways and Means, today issued the following statement on the complaint filed in federal court by that Committee to obtain six years of President Trump’s tax returns.

“Forcing the people’s elected Representatives to sue to enforce a clear legal statute is a new low in presidential corruption,” said Rep. Beyer. “The President is defying the law and Congress and now going to court to avoid delivering on his own promise to release his tax returns. His refusal to follow this basic norm of transparency which his predecessors have undertaken for decades strongly suggests that he has something to hide. The President is not above the law.”

