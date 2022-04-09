Beyer lauds federal actions promoting restoration of wildlife corridors

Rep. Don Beyer, author of the Wildlife Corridors Conservation Act, is applauding Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland’s announcement this week of new federal actions to advance the department’s work on wildlife corridors.

The actions announced by Secretary Haaland include $9.5 million in grant funding from the Department of the Interior, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and private partners to support 13 corridor projects; and a partnership between the Fish and Wildlife Service and the Native American Fish and Wildlife Society to coordinate support and use of the National Conservation Training Center to meet conservation needs.

“I am glad Secretary Haaland continues to prioritize wildlife corridors, and remains committed towards the implementation of the America the Beautiful Initiative. America’s native fish, wildlife, and plant species are part of our rich natural and national heritage,” Beyer (D-VA-08). “Scientists recognize that species have been declining as a result of habitat loss, fragmentation, and degradation, all of which are accelerated by climate change.

“Wildlife corridors, road crossings, and other habitat connectivity efforts are among our strongest tools to protect wildlife migration routes and habitats. The actions announced by Secretary Haaland build on previous holistic, science-driven initiatives that both protect and manage these ecosystems,” Beyer said.

During her remarks, Secretary Haaland also outlined how the Interior Department will advance its work on wildlife corridors through a number of steps, including:

Investing in collaborative conservation opportunities to support strategies that advance enduring conservation outcomes. These collaborative efforts will support connected lands, waters, and thriving fish and wildlife populations, reflect local needs and priorities, and improve quality of life for people. This includes continued implementation of Secretary’s Order 3362 through support for state-led science, identification of priority big game migratory habitat, technical assistance, and project implementation to advance conservation of big game species and the sagebrush ecosystem.

to support strategies that advance enduring conservation outcomes. These collaborative efforts will support connected lands, waters, and thriving fish and wildlife populations, reflect local needs and priorities, and improve quality of life for people. This includes continued implementation of Secretary’s Order 3362 through support for state-led science, identification of priority big game migratory habitat, technical assistance, and project implementation to advance conservation of big game species and the sagebrush ecosystem. Prioritizing research, data collection, analysis and mapping to identify key habitats, including seasonal ranges, stopover areas, migration routes, and bottlenecks.

to identify key habitats, including seasonal ranges, stopover areas, migration routes, and bottlenecks. Collaborating with and supporting: Tribal partners to conduct new wildlife migration movement studies and associated mapping as well as use existing migration data to enhance Tribal wildlife corridor and habitat connectivity priorities.

Tribal partners to conduct new wildlife migration movement studies and associated mapping as well as use existing migration data to enhance Tribal wildlife corridor and habitat connectivity priorities. Updating agency policies, where appropriate, to identify and prioritize conservation and restoration of wildlife corridors as well as other lands and waters that advance habitat connectivity in partnership with state and Tribal wildlife managers and other stakeholders.

