Beyer joins Connolly, Van Hollen introduce payroll tax legislation

Published Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, 5:08 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA-08) has joined with Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA-11) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) in introducing legislation that would make payroll tax deferrals under President Trump’s executive order optional for federal workers and members of the military.

The legislation came as the administration failed to take administrative actions to make the policy optional for government workers despite the suggestion by Treasury Secretary Mnuchin that doing so would be “reasonable.”

Beyer led dozens of House members in a bipartisan push seeking follow-through that would allow the federal workforce and the military to choose for themselves whether they wanted payroll tax obligations deferred.

To date, the administration has not responded to their request.

“It remains a disgrace that the Administration is setting members of the military and federal workforce up to see reduced paychecks next year to boost Donald Trump’s political interests,” said Beyer. “Our legislation would allow those who draw a government paycheck to decide for themselves what will happen with their paychecks, a choice the administration gave private sector workers, and which has bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress.

“We should not have to pass legislation to take this simple step which the administration could enact on its own at any time, but if they remain bent on undermining the personal finances of the federal workforce and the United States military, Congress must step in and stop it.”

Beyer, who represents more federal workers than any other member of the House and whose district includes the Pentagon, has been an outspoken critic of the administration’s mandatory payroll tax deferrals for the military and civil service since the policy was announced.

Related

Comments