Beyer introduces pandemic response accountability legislation

Published Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, 6:19 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) has introduced the Supply Chain Accountability Act, legislation that would require the administration to explain its strategy for fixing key breakdowns in the pandemic response.

Beyer serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means, which has partial jurisdiction over healthcare matters.

“The United States still has one of the worst pandemic responses in the world, and it shows in our rates of infection and death,” said Beyer. “Over six months into the worst crisis of our lifetimes, the federal response still has enormous shortcomings, including widespread testing delays caused by supply chain shortages. The Trump Administration has been utterly incompetent, choosing to blame states rather than leading. My bill would require them to actually start solving problems.”

The Supply Chain Accountability Act would require the identification of pandemic response supply chain gaps, including:

Healthcare providers reusing PPE

Long term care facilities unable to test workers twice weekly

Localities forced to ration testing

Localities taking more than three days to report testing results

Additionally, wherever such supply chain gaps are identified, the relevant federal agencies would be required to outline a strategy for fixing those gaps, and communicate it to the institutions or localities affected and their congressional representatives.

Text of the Supply Chain Accountability Act is available here.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments