Beyer introduces Federal All-Payer Claims Database Act to decrease healthcare costs

Virginia Democrat Don Beyer this week introduced the Federal All-Payer Claims Database Act, legislation that would establish a federal database of all-payer claims.

Many states already gather all-payer claims data, which collects costs of procedures, medicines, and other health care, but the federal government and some states have yet to take advantage of the tool.

“Increasing claims transparency has the potential to increase the quality and delivery of health care in addition to making it more affordable,” Beyer said. “States already led the way in implementing this well-conceived innovation with positive results, but there is significantly more that we could accomplish by accessing data only available to the federal government. My legislation would help all Americans reap the benefits.”

Beyer serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means, which has partial jurisdiction over health care. He previously led successful efforts to reauthorize and fund the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI), spearheaded a House push to fund the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), and is the sponsor of legislation to ensure data transparency at the CDC during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Text of the Federal All-Payer Claims Database Act is available here.

