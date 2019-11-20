Beyer introduces ambitious electric vehicle legislation

Published Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) introduced the Green Vehicle Adoption Nationwide (VAN) Act, which would provide tax credits for the purchase of zero-emission heavy vehicles.

The text of the bill was also included in Rep. Mike Thompson’s Growing Renewable Energy and Efficiency Now (GREEN) Act, a comprehensive renewable energy tax credit package crafted by the House Ways and Means Committee.

“The Green VAN Act would make a big dent in American emissions and help restore our leadership on the climate crisis,” said Rep. Beyer. “Vehicle emissions make up a large portion of our carbon pollution, and commercial vehicles account for much of those emissions. By using tax policy to promote the adoption of zero-emission vehicles, we can greatly reduce those emissions. This approach would also spur innovation and development in the marketplace by increasing the demand for larger electric vehicles, a key step forward towards a greener economy.”

The Green VAN Act would offer tax credits of 10% for vehicles that weigh 14,000 pounds or more, with a cap at $100,000 per vehicle. It is expected to be considered by the Ways and Means Committee as part of the GREEN Act, of which a discussion draft is available here.

Related

Comments