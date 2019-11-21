Beyer introduce bill to lower emergency healthcare costs

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) today introduced the Know Where To Go In An Emergency Act, legislation which would require health insurers to include information about the nearest in-network hospital or urgent care facility on insurance cards.

The bill came amid a continuing debate in Congress about policies to address the problem of surprise billing.

“Health insurers can help keep patient costs down right now by educating consumers about where they should go in a medical emergency,” said Rep. Beyer. “As Congress works to address surprise billing, this is reform could pass easily and without controversy to help, which insurers could implement without significant expense.”

Text of the legislation is available here.

